'RX': Cartoonist Rachel Lindsay's Tale Of Living With Bipolar Disorder

Live call-in discussion: Hearing the travails of someone's mental health struggles is not easy. But Vermont cartoonist Rachel Lindsay has taken a different approach to sharing her story of living with bipolar disorder. She has told it in a new graphic novel called RX.

Lindsay, creator of the comic "Rachel Lives Here Now," shares her story of dealing with bipolar mania and of being placed in a psychiatric hospital against her will.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.