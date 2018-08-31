Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

'RX': Cartoonist Rachel Lindsay's Tale Of Living With Bipolar Disorder

By & 1 hour ago
  • Cartoonist Rachel Lindsay's first book is
    Cartoonist Rachel Lindsay's first book is "RX," a graphic memoir of her struggles with bipolar mania.
    Courtesy Rachel Lindsay

Live call-in discussion: Hearing the travails of someone's mental health struggles is not easy. But Vermont cartoonist Rachel Lindsay has taken a different approach to sharing her story of living with bipolar disorder. She has told it in a new graphic novel called RX.

Credit Courtesy Hachette Book Group

Lindsay, creator of the comic "Rachel Lives Here Now," shares her story of dealing with bipolar mania and of being placed in a psychiatric hospital against her will.

Post your questions or comments for Rachel Lindsay below or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

