Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra

Jeremy Denk, piano and conductor

Ives: Largo

Ives: In the Barn

Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor, K. 466

Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-flat, Op. 55 Eroica

Schubert: Concert Piece for Violin, D. 345 (Pinchas Zukerman, violin and conductor)

Listen Friday January 13 at 8 p.m.