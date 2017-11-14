Sales, Trails And Challenges: A Look At Vermont's Ski Industry

Live call-in discussion: A couple Vermont ski resorts are up and running, but instead of hitting the slopes, we're going to chat about some of the industry changes and challenges here in the state.

Vail Resorts' purchase of Stowe Mountain Resort is just one notable ownership change in the area heading into this season.

We'll recap a few of those sales that transpired since the spring, plus take a bigger look at what sorts of trends and challenges the ski industry is facing — from making the sport appealing to a younger demographic to upgrading snowmaking technology to what to do during those non-winter months.

We're joined for today's discussion by:

Karen Lorentz, a freelance writer in Shrewsbury who covers the ski industry and has authored multiple books on skiing

Adam "Howie" Howard, the CEO and president of Height of Land Publications, based in Jeffersonville, which publishes Backcountry, Cross-Country Skier and Alpinist magazines

We'll also speak with Jamie Storrs, communications manager at Mount Snow — the resort in West Dover is already open, shortly after the completion of a $30 million snowmaking system project.

