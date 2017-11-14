Related Program: 
Sales, Trails And Challenges: A Look At Vermont's Ski Industry

By & 22 minutes ago
  • Ski lift in Killington, Vermont in November 2016.
    In this Nov. 27, 2016 photo, workers prep at Killington ahead of the the women's FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup slalom race. Killington was the first Vermont resort to open up this season and will also host the women's World Cup again later this month.
    Mike Groll / Associated Press

Live call-in discussion: A couple Vermont ski resorts are up and running, but instead of hitting the slopes, we're going to chat about some of the industry changes and challenges here in the state.

Vail Resorts' purchase of Stowe Mountain Resort is just one notable ownership change in the area heading into this season.

We'll recap a few of those sales that transpired since the spring, plus take a bigger look at what sorts of trends and challenges the ski industry is facing — from making the sport appealing to a younger demographic to upgrading snowmaking technology to what to do during those non-winter months.

We're joined for today's discussion by:

  • Karen Lorentz, a freelance writer in Shrewsbury who covers the ski industry and has authored multiple books on skiing
  • Adam "Howie" Howard, the CEO and president of Height of Land Publications, based in Jeffersonville, which publishes Backcountry, Cross-Country Skier and Alpinist magazines

We'll also speak with Jamie Storrs, communications manager at Mount Snow — the resort in West Dover is already open, shortly after the completion of a $30 million snowmaking system project.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

It's Official: Vail Now Owns Stowe Mountain Resort

By Jun 8, 2017
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Vail Resorts' acquisition of Stowe Mountain Resort has been finalized. 

Stratton Mountain Resort Being Sold To Aspen Skiing Company

By Apr 10, 2017
Doug Kerr / Flickr

For the second time in less than two months, a Vermont ski resort is being acquired by a buyer from out west, and Stratton Mountain Resort will soon come under an ownership group headed by Aspen Skiing Company.

Mikaela Shiffrin, Killington Both Win Big At World Cup Event

By Nov 28, 2016
MIke Groll / AP

Thousands of people were in Killington this weekend to see the fastest women skiers on the planet do something they haven’t done in almost 40 years: compete in a World Cup event in Vermont.