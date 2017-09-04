Related Program: 
Sanders Defends DACA in Labor Day Visits to N.H.

Originally published on September 4, 2017 4:50 pm

Vermont senator and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders made two stops in New Hampshire on Labor Day.

Senator Sanders started his day at the annual AFL-CIO breakfast in Manchester where he spoke alongside New Hampshire senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan.

Sanders told the crowd of union supporters that President Trump is trying to divide Americans on the basis of race, sexual orientation, and religion.

“Our job as trade unionists, our job as progressives, is to bring the American people together, and to fight any and all attempts to divide us up.”

Sanders then traveled to Concord, where he spoke to supporters in a city park.

He defended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration policy, which allows certain immigrants who came to the U.S. as minors to live and work without fear of deportation.

Sanders said that if Trump ends the program, it would be the cruelest decision made by a president in modern history.

Copyright 2017 New Hampshire Public Radio. To see more, visit New Hampshire Public Radio.

