Sanders Draws Big Crowd At Springfield, Vt. Meeting

Sen. Bernie Sanders was in Springfield, Vermont Thursday, where he spoke to more than 1,200 people who packed the Riverside Middle School gym.

The town meeting was called to address attempts by Congressional Republicans to overturn the Affordable Care Act, but Sanders also talked about many of the themes he brought up during his run for the Presidency.

The Independent senator decried the high cost of college, the income gap, the lack of affordable child care and the effects of the Citizens United decision on the political process.

"What democracy is about is exactly what we are doing this evening," Sanders said. "And that is bringing people in the community together, to talk about the problems facing the community, the state, the nation and perhaps the world. And to try to come up with ideas about how to go forward."

Sanders took questions from the audience, and many of the people who spoke wondered how the proposed changes to the health care system could impact the health services they receive.

He said that even though President Trump has Republican support in Congress, his health care plan and proposed budget are both so radical that lawmakers are hearing from the constituents.

"Thousands of people will die if they lose their health insurance, and are unable to go to the doctor, or cannot afford to go to the hospital when they need," Sanders said. "A lot more people will die from this legislation, than who died from the tragedy of 9/11."

Sanders scheduled meetings across the state Thursday, starting the day in St. Johnsbury, before meeting with administrators and staff at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction.

He was also in Brattleboro announcing funding for an agricultural business program started by Strolling of the Heifers.

The Vermont senator is scheduled to lead a similar town meeting Friday, March 17 at 3 p.m., at Vermont Technical College in Randolph.

