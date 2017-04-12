Related Program: 
Sanders: Funding For Health Centers Remains A Priority

By 3 hours ago

At the Champlain Islands Health Center in South Hero Tuesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders said he will continue to fight for federal money to support federally qualified health centers.

Sanders says federally qualified community health centers in Vermont, assisted by a funding boost that came with the Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare) deliver primary care to almost a quarter of Vermonters.

Sanders would only take questions from reporters on the topic of health centers, and did not offer comments on other issues such as the conflict in Syria or investigations into Russian interference in U.S. politics.

