Sanders Supports Democratic Filibuster Of Gorsuch Nomination

Senator Bernie Sanders says he strongly supports a decision by Democratic Senate leaders to filibuster, or indefinitely block, consideration of President Trump's nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The full Senate is scheduled to vote on the nomination of Neil Gorsuch later this week.

Under Senate rules, it takes 60 votes to confirm a Supreme Court nominee if opponents mount a filibuster. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says the Democrats will take this action.

If that happens, Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell says he'll move to change the rules so that only a simple majority is needed to confirm Gorsuch.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Sanders said the 60 vote threshold should be maintained to demonstrate that a nominee has bi-partisan support.

"So I would suggest to the Republican leader that instead of trying to push this nominee through with 50 some odd votes, it might make more sense that rather than changing the rule, change the nominee,” said Sanders.

Earlier this week, Sen. Patrick Leahy said he would also oppose the Gorsuch nomination and would support the Democratic filibuster.