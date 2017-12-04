Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

Sanders Talks With Morrisville High Schoolers About Post-Graduation Plans

By 1 hour ago
  • Senator Bernie Sanders asked students at Peoples Academy High School, in Morrisville, to share their plans for after graduation and their experiences as they make decisions about work and higher education.
    Senator Bernie Sanders asked students at Peoples Academy High School, in Morrisville, to share their plans for after graduation and their experiences as they make decisions about work and higher education.
    Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Sen. Bernie Sanders champions tuition-free public college, but that’s not why he came to talk with high school students in Morrisville on Monday.

Audio from this story will be posted.

Sanders was at People’s Academy meeting with high schoolers to talk about their plans after graduation. He called it his first high school town meeting, at which he wanted to learn about the students' goals after high school and gauge what opportunities they’re taking advantage of.

Sanders brought with him a panel of state and regional education and workforce development officials, several of whom spoke about post-secondary opportunities. One thing not on the students' radar is state-sponsored apprenticeships, including programs that offer work and free college classes.

"How many of you knew about that?" Sanders asked.

He was met with silence.

"All right, this is the reason why we’re holding this meeting," Sanders continued. "We’re failing. And we’re failing you. All right? There are good jobs and good careers out there. And our job, all of us – I’m failing as well – is to make sure that you know what is available."

Programs the students are taking advantage of include Upward Bound, Dual Enrollment and the Governor’s Institute.

 

Tags: 
VPR News
The Frequency
Government & Politics
Education
Bernie Sanders

Related Content

What The House Tax Plan Could Mean For Vermont Grad Students

By Nov 22, 2017
Part of the tax overhaul plan in the U.S. House could significantly impact graduate students, including those at the University of Vermont.
Angela Evancie / VPR file

As the U.S. Senate prepares to take up its version of a major tax overhaul in the coming weeks, one provision in the House plan is raising concerns among graduate students.

Rutland Teacher Fosters Team Building To The Tune Of Steel Drums

By 5 hours ago
Jennifer Cohen, a long-time Rutland-area music and math teacher, has launched a new business, Calypso Consulting, that uses steel drums to foster team building, creativity and fun.
Nina Keck / VPR

For employers, team building is considered vital if you want to extract the best out of your workforce. To boost camaraderie, many businesses schedule day trips or special activities like high ropes courses, paintball or mock game shows. But Jennifer Cohen, a long time teacher in Rutland, is using music to enhance team building and communication skills.

Seven Years Later, Hinesburg Group Still Battling Supermarket Plan

By Dec 1, 2017
Catherine Goldsmith, of Responsible Growth Hinesburg, stands by a stake marking the corner of a proposed supermarket. The Vermont Supreme Court reversed an approval of Hannaford's site plan due to a required setback from a canal behind her.
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

For seven years a citizen’s group has been fighting a proposed supermarket in the Chittenden County town of Hinesburg. The battle went all the way to the Vermont Supreme Court and it’s still not settled.