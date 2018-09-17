Related Program: 
Sanders, Welch Call For Investigation Into Sexual Assault Allegation Against Kavanaugh

By 25 minutes ago
  • A profile headshot of Brett Kavanaugh on a black background.
    Brett Kavanaugh during his U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this month.
    Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press

Members of Vermont's congressional delegation are calling for a full investigation into a sexual assault allegation brought against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh before the U.S. Senate votes on his nomination.

In a statement Sunday, Sen. Bernie Sanders called the allegation against Kavanaugh "a serious one that deserves a full investigation," adding that a vote on Kavanaugh's nomination should not take place until said investigation happens.

Christine Blasey Ford alleges that more than 30 years ago, when she and Kavanaugh were teenagers, he tried to sexually assault her at a party. 

In June, Ford shared the allegations in a confidential letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California. Ford was identified publicly for the first time Sunday in a story published by The Washington Post. 

Lisa Banks, Ford's attorney, told NPR that Ford "will agree to participate in any proceedings that she's asked to participate in."

Rep. Peter Welch also issued a statement Sunday, calling Ford's allegations "credible and deeply troubling."

"The Senate should immediately pause the confirmation process and insist upon a thorough investigation by the FBI," Welch continued.

Kavanaugh said in a statement over the weekend that he "categorically and unequivocally" denies this assault allegation against him.

