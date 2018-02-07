Sarah Ashworth Returns To VPR As News Director

By 5 hours ago
  • Award-winning public radio journalist Sarah Ashworth will return to Vermont Public Radio in March as director of news.
    Award-winning public radio journalist Sarah Ashworth will return to Vermont Public Radio in March as director of news.
    Chris Saunders / NHPR

Award-winning  public radio journalist Sarah Ashworth will return to Vermont Public Radio in March as director of news. She will lead the station’s 15-person news team.

Ashworth brings a variety of experiences to VPR, which has  significantly increased its public service journalism over the last 17 years as a result of audience demand.  She will lead VPR’s initiatives in broadcast and digital news gathering as the organization develops new ways to provide news, enterprise and investigative reporting while engaging the community in the process.

Ashworth will replace John Dillon, who will join the New England News Collaborative to produce in-depth regional reporting for VPR and seven other public radio stations in New England.

John Van Hoesen, VPR’s senior vice president and chief content officer, says, “In the face of big changes in media and how we get our news, there is so much opportunity for public radio and for VPR. With Sarah's leadership and experience, we will develop new and better ways to serve our audience. We are excited to welcome her back to Vermont."

Ashworth previously worked at VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition, the station’s weekday news magazine,  from 2007-2010.  Since then, Ashworth  has held a number of positions in public radio, including as producer of the Diane Rehm Show, news director at New Hampshire Public Radio, and currently as an editor at Minnesota Public Radio.  She also served as an assistant professor of journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia, where she helped launch the school’s public radio program.

During Ashworth’s tenure at NHPR, the newsroom won National Edward R. Murrow awards for News Series in 2016 and 2017, and Overall Excellence in 2015 and 2017. Ashworth also led the highly regarded coverage of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary in 2016.

“Vermont is a great place to practice journalism, with its engaged population of listeners and readers and people who care deeply about their communities,” Ashworth said. “We're in a time when public radio journalism has renewed its commitment to storytelling, and I’m looking forward to producing memorable stories and essential news to Vermonters on demand, online and on the radio.”

Ashworth starts in her new position at VPR on March 12.

Tags: 
Announcements
Press Release
VPR Blog

Related Content

VPR Appoints Dillon To New England News Collaborative

By Nov 30, 2017
John Dillon will become VPR's senior reporter for the New England News Collaborative in January 2018.
Vermont Public Radio

News Director and longtime VPR News reporter John Dillon will take on a new role as Senior Reporter for the New England News Collaborative beginning in January, VPR announced today. 

Vermont Public Radio Welcomes New Board Members, Elects Officers for 2018

By Dec 7, 2017

Update 1/4/18: Randy Brock has resigned from the VPR Board of Directors audit committee following his appointment to the Vermont Senate in December.

Original post: Vermont Public Radio has elected two new members to its Board of Directors to serve three-year terms:

Reuben Jackson To Leave VPR In April 2018

By Nov 9, 2017
Friday Night Jazz Host Reuben Jackson will leave VPR in April 2018.
VPR

Reuben Jackson, host of Friday Night Jazz, has announced that he will leave VPR next April. His final VPR broadcast will be Friday, April 27.

“Needless to say, the opportunity to share music I truly love with an audience of devoted listeners for five years has been - and will continue to be for awhile longer - an immense joy,” Reuben wrote in an email to staff. “I want to thank VPR for the unexpected opportunity and for the chance to return the world of radio.”