Saturday: Vermont To Collect Unused Prescription Drugs As Part Of National Effort

Several dozen Vermont towns are taking part Saturday in a national project to collect unused prescription and over-the-counter drugs.

Locations around the state will be open Saturday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for people to dispose of those drugs as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Last year, state officials collected more than two and a half tons of drugs at the one-day event.

Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine says most consumers typically use only half of their prescriptions.

"It's the same reason we call these leftover drugs the most dangerous leftovers," Levine told Vermont Edition. "Drugs that are left at home unused in medicine cabinets are fertile ground for abuse."

Levine says a majority of Vermonters who are addicted to painkillers begin with drugs that were legally prescribed to family or friends.

A list of all the state collection sites for Saturday's effort can be found on the Drug Enforcement Administration website.

Vermont residents unable to make it to Take Back Day this Saturday can visit the Vermont Department of Health website to view a list of permanent prescription disposal centers where they can take their unwanted drugs throughout the year.

