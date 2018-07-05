Saving A Gettysburg Civil War Site Significant To Vermont's Soldiers (And Doctors)

Live call-in discussion: In the recent Legislative session, a resolution was passed to preserve Camp Letterman in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. We'll look at why this battlefield location was so important to Vermont soldiers and how it played a key role in the Civil War.

Civil War historian Howard Coffin joins us to discuss the efforts to keep this key battlefield from being turned into a housing development. Plus he'll discuss the role Vermonters played at Gettysburg, including the pivotal Pickett's Charge.

