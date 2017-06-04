Saving For Retirement In An Era Of Financial Uncertainty

Live call-in discussion: The good news is; people are living longer than ever. Unfortunately that means you're even more likely to outlive your retirement savings - assuming you have any in the first place. We're talking about saving for retirement: answering your questions and offering strategies for how to make sure you're putting away enough away, even in times of financial uncertainty.

We're joined by John Pelletier, director of Champlain College's Center for Financial Literacy, and by Liz Scharf, a financial coach for Capstone Community Action, a non-profit working in Washington, Orange, and Lamoille Counties to help people gain stability and financial independence.

Broadcast live on Friday, June 2, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.