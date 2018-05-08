Scott Admin: Acting Education Secretary Will Likely Serve Until New Agency Head Named

A spokeswoman for Gov. Phil Scott says the governor will likely not name an interim education secretary before he receives a list of secretary candidates from the State Board of Education.

Former Secretary of Education Rebecca Holcombe abruptly left the Vermont Agency of Education more than a month ago.

Scott named Heather Bouchey as the acting secretary, but the governor said he might name an interim to take over on a more long-term basis.

However Scott’s communications director, Rebecca Kelley, said this week that Bouchey “has been doing a terrific job,” and that Scott will likely keep Bouchey in place until a new education secretary is named.

“The State Board of Education has indicated they will send the Governor a list of candidates by early June,” Kelley said in an email. “While there is still a possibility to appoint an interim, it is increasingly unlikely.”

A search committee for the State Board of Education will interview seven candidates this week, after going through the 14 resumes that were submitted to the board.

At least three names will be presented to the State Board of Education at its meeting on May 16, and then Scott will choose the next education secretary from that approved list.