Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

Scott Administration Wary Of Adding Work Requirement For Medicaid

By 4 hours ago
  • Vermont Secretary of Human Services Al Gobeille, pictured here in Sept. 2017
    Vermont Secretary of Human Services Al Gobeille, pictured here in Sept. 2017, says he's wary of any plan that would put impede access to health care for low-income Vermonters.
    Bob Kinzel / VPR File

This week, the Trump administration authorized states to require some people to work in order to be eligible for Medicaid benefits. But Vermont Secretary of Human Services Al Gobeille says the Scott administration has no immediate plans to institute the employment mandate.

Audio for this story will be posted.

The Trump administration has rewritten some of the rules that govern health programs for poor Americans, and states will now be allowed to require able-bodied people without children to get a job in order to be eligible for Medicaid.

Gobeille says he’s still reviewing the new language, but he says he has some initial concerns about instituting the work requirement.

“We’ve never attached benefits for health care in the state of Vermont to that type of thinking, so I think that would be high hurdle for us,” Gobeille says. “But I’m willing to take a look at it, if there’s any merit in it that would help people.”

Gov. Phil Scott said Thursday that he hadn’t had a chance to review the language, and Gobeille says he hasn’t “had a chance to talk with him about it yet.”

Gobeille says he could imagine the state using the work requirements if there was strong evidence to indicate it would benefit certain Medicaid recipients.

“But barriers to access to care are often tough to think about or consider,” Gobeille says.

Tags: 
Medicaid
Health
Government & Politics
Al Gobeille
Phil Scott
VPR News
The Frequency

Related Content

The High Cost Of Medical Marijuana Causes Pain In Vermont

By Emily Corwin 10 hours ago

Recent scientific reviews have found substantial evidence that marijuana can be useful in easing at least some types of chronic pain. Yet even for the majority of Americans who live in states that have legalized medical marijuana, choosing opioids can be much cheaper.

Vermont Finds Way To Thwart Trump Order, And Avoid $12 Million In Losses

By Jan 10, 2018
Sara Teachout, with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont, told legislators this week that the state can offset the loss of $12 million in federal revenues by changing the premium structure for certain health insurance plans.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

Vermont insurance companies say they’ve found a way to offset the effects of an executive order issued last year that would otherwise cost the state $12 million annually in lost revenue.

Two Key Vermont Health Care Programs At Risk Of Losing Federal Funds

By Dec 19, 2017
Vermont Secretary of Human Services Al Gobeille, pictured here in Sept. 2017
Bob Kinzel / VPR File

The Scott Administration says it's concerned Congress will not fully fund two important health care programs in the coming year. If it doesn't the state may have to find the money to put into the programs.