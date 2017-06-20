Related Program: 
VPR News

Scott And Lawmakers Cut Deal Over Teacher Health Plans, But Details Are Still Hazy

By 3 minutes ago
  • A deal between Democratic lawmakers and the Scott administration has paved the way for passage of critical budget and tax bills.
    A deal between Democratic lawmakers and the Scott administration has paved the way for passage of critical budget and tax bills.
    Doug Kerr / Flickr

A tentative compromise between Democratic lawmakers and Republican Gov. Phil Scott over the issue of teacher health benefits appears to have resolved a weeks-long political standoff that had threatened passage of the budget and a key tax bill.

Audio for this story will be posted.

Until as recently as Monday night, the two sides were at odds over a proposal from Scott to intervene in the collective bargaining process that is used to negotiate health benefits for employees of public schools. Scott says a statewide teacher contract, or a legislatively mandated uniform teacher health plan, would save $26 million a year in education costs.

Democratic leaders in the House and Senate had said they were unwilling to institute changes to the collective bargaining process without proper legislative vetting.

“I think conceptually we’ve agreed to stuff, which is a huge step forward from yesterday,” House Speaker Mitzi Johnson said Tuesday evening. “And so now it’s just making sure we didn’t miss anything in the details.”

Exactly what’s in those details remained a mystery as of late Tuesday evening. Neither lawmakers nor the administration would disclose specifics of the compromise, saying they want to hold off on making the plan public until they have legislation in place for both sides to review.

Lawmakers adjourned the legislative session on May 12 without adopting Scott’s proposal. On June 6, Scott vetoed the state budget and the property tax bill as a way of forcing them back to bargaining table.

Administration Secretary Susanne Young says the process has yielded a successful result.

"It is a proposal that will help the state achieve significant savings in the education fund and lower property tax rates for Vermonters." — Administration Secretary Susanne Young

“[The compromise] is a proposal that will help the state achieve significant savings in the education fund and lower property tax rates for Vermonters,” Young said Tuesday evening.

Young says the compromise isn’t everything the governor had been looking for.

“But it does take advantage of the opening of all of the teachers contracts and takes advantage of the savings can be achieved, as has been our goal,” Young said.

The fact that all teacher health contracts were up for renegotiation this year is the bureaucratic phenomenon from which the entire debate sprang. The insurance program that covers employees of public schools — called the Vermont Education Health Initiative — is overhauling insurance plans in response to changes instituted by the federal Affordable Care Act.

By all accounts, premiums for teacher health benefits will be lower under the new plans than the old ones. Scott has called for a legislative mechanism to capture some of those savings and use them for other state spending initiatives.

Though they question the accuracy of Scott’s $26 million figure, lawmakers by and large agree the new health plans will be less expensive. But they’ve said they’re unwilling to reach into local contract negotiations between teachers and school boards, to mandate what those health plans should look like.

Lawmakers looked for other ways to appease Scott; the Senate passed a bill that would have forced schools to save $13 million in next year’s budgets, but left it to local districts to decide how to come up with those savings.

Scott, however, has been adamant that the savings derive exclusively from lower health care expenditures.

Lawmakers return to the Statehouse for a veto session Wednesday, when they’ll get an in-depth briefing on the compromise measure leadership negotiated on their behalves.

Tags: 
Phil Scott
Health
VPR News
Mitzi Johnson
Education
Vermont Legislature
Government & Politics

Related Content

In Montpelier, Budget Deliberations Shrouded In Secrecy

By Jun 16, 2017
Angela Evancie / VPR file

A political confrontation over the issue of teacher health benefits has become the signature issue of the 2017 legislative session, but it’s being resolved almost entirely outside of the formal legislative process. The closed-door negotiations between a handful of Democratic lawmakers and the administration of Republican Gov. Phil Scott have shrouded the policy making process from public view.

Party Leaders: Scott's Push For Statewide Teachers Health Contract Has Defined The Session

By Jun 16, 2017
One of the most contentious issues this session was how to pay for health care for Vermont teachers.
crazydiva / iStock

There were very few issues during the legislative session that were as partisan and divisive as the fight over teachers health care.

Hunt For Budget Deal Resumes As Lawmakers, Governor Return To Negotiating Table

By Jun 15, 2017
Angela Evancie / VPR file

Democratic lawmakers and members of the administration of Republican Gov. Phil Scott returned to the negotiating table Thursday to try to hammer out a deal over the budget and property tax bills that Scott vetoed last week.