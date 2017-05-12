Scott Calls For Special Investigation Into Trump's Ties To Russia

Gov. Phil Scott says President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey is undermining public trust in government. That's why Scott wants a special commission named to look into possible Trump-Russia connections.

Scott says he's very troubled by the timing of Trump's decision to fire Comey because it came at a time when Comey was seeking additional resources to investigate possible ties between Trump's presidential campaign and high ranking Russian officials.

"I'm very concerned about what's happening," Scott said Friday afternoon. "This is disturbing, bizarre and I think it undermines our trust in government."

Scott says this is why he supports the appointment of a special independent commission.

"I would be in favor of that. Anything we can do to restore faith and trust in our political process should happen," he said.

Scott says he's encouraged that a bipartisan group of senators is backing efforts to name a special commission to look into these issues.