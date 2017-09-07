Scott Creates Commission To Focus On Marijuana Legalization Issues

Gov. Phil Scott has signed an executive order that creates a special marijuana advisory commission to focus on legalization issues.

After House Republicans blocked a legalization bill at the end of the legislative session, Scott said that he would create a commission through an executive order.

The order creates a 13-person panel that will study highway safety concerns, education and prevention issues, and how the state could tax and regulate the sale of pot.

Rebecca Kelley, the governor's communication director, says Scott is not philosophically opposed to legalizing marijuana but wants to learn from the experience of other states, particularly in the area of highway safety.

"That we're looking at research data, and that we're laying a framework," Kelley explains, "to alleviate any concerns or any issues that other states have faced so that we can address them more proactively before we move forward on legalization."

The commission is expected to issue its final report in December 2018.

