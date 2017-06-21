Scott, Lawmakers Will Force Schools To Cut Budgets

School districts across Vermont will be forced to reduce spending by $13 million over the next two years as part of a compromise in Montpelier that has cleared the political logjam holding up passage of the state budget.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott stood beside Democratic leaders in the House and Senate Wednesday morning to announce the long-awaited details of a deal that affects school budgets already passed by voters back in March.

Scott, House Speaker Mitzi Johnson and Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe say the cuts will come from anticipated savings in health care plans for employees of public schools. Legislation expected to pass as early as Wednesday would use the money to lower statewide property tax rates.

“Residential property tax rates will be lower, and non-residential rates including businesses, renters and camp owners, will remain the same as last year, which is great news for Vermonters,” Scott said Wednesday.

With many districts already having negotiated those health plans, however, and no guarantee that outstanding negotiations will generate the savings lawmakers are now banking on, the compromise might require schools to meet the new mandate by making cuts to educational programming.

Seventeen school districts have already settled health contracts with employees; none hit the legislative “benchmark” that would be needed to capture the required savings entirely through lower health costs.

"I think compromise is successful when nobody gets everything they want, and nobody walks away with their last choice option." — House Speaker Mitzi Johnson

Nicole Mace, executive director of the Vermont School Boards Association, says those districts will now be forced to make some difficult financial decisions.

“They’ll have a few options available to them: find the savings elsewhere in their budget, use reserves, or run a deficit,” Mace says.

Other districts that are unable to hit the “benchmark plan” - it would have teachers pay for 20 percent of their health insurance premiums, and also assume minimum out-of-pocket costs - would face the same set of options.

Ashe and Johnson concede the timing isn’t ideal for districts. But they say Scott’s budget veto forced them to bargain.

“I think compromise is successful when nobody gets everything they want, and nobody walks away with their last choice option,” Johnson says.

Scott had sought a statewide contract for teacher health contracts, all of which are up for renegotiation this year. The plans that cover public school employees are being overhauled in response to the federal Affordable Care Act, and actuaries predict a $75 million reduction in premiums.

Scott calls it a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to lower health care costs in the education system without undermining teacher health benefits. But he said a statewide contract, or some other intrusion into the local collective bargaining process, was the only way to ensure that result.

Lawmakers have said they’re unwilling to interfere in the collective bargaining process, at least not without more time to vet the potential impacts. The compromise measure announced Wednesday ensures savings, and encourages school boards to get the money from reductions in health care costs. But it ultimately leaves it to districts to decide where the money comes from.

"Unfortunately, this backroom deal is going to make it harder for local school boards to make decisions that affect their local communities. It's going to completely disrupt the bargaining process." Darren Allen, Vermont-NEA

The compromise proposal is similar to an amendment adopted by the Senate back in May; Scott at the time rejected that plan, saying it wouldn’t guarantee that the savings derive exclusively from reductions in health care costs.

“And that’s one of the areas of controversy in some respects, that they’ll have to find the money somewhere,” Scott says.

Scott says he pressed hard for his position, but that he ultimately relented on that point.

“During negotiations, you have to compromise,” Scott says. “And I wasn’t willing to go into July 1 without a budget, so we came to the table with the right attitude, trying to find compromise.”

The Vermont School Boards Association and Vermont Superintendents Association issued a memorandum on Tuesday warning lawmakers again any framework that mandates savings in this coming year’s school budgets without also making changes to the collective bargaining process.

Jeff Francis, executive director of the Vermont Superintendents Association, says those changes are needed to give boards the tools needed to successfully negotiate health benefits savings.

“If we’re not able to alter that construct in any form or fashion, then we regrettably will be destined to an education system and funding system which is going to be driven by health care costs, which are going to be really, really hard to get a hold on one district at a time,” Francis says.

While the language in the compromise deal doesn’t “alter that construct,” Mace says the proposal has merits.

“It provides both parties with a really clear benchmark to negotiate around. And they will have to understand that anything that exceeds that target will have to be made up somewhere,” Mace says. “I think for places that haven’t settled, this is a useful step. It doesn’t go as far as we had hoped for, but it is a useful tool to have, if I’m a school board in negotiations.”

The compromise also requires all districts to negotiate two-year health contracts, which Senate President Pro Tem Ashe says means the “once in a lifetime opportunity” Scott referenced will return again in 2019.

Mace says she thinks the language will demonstrate to boards that Montpelier is serious about health care savings. And if districts aren’t able to negotiate to the Legislature’s benchmark plan, she says she thinks that will show the necessity for a statewide teacher contract in 2019.

Darren Allen, communications director for the Vermont-NEA, takes a far different view of that provision.

“The reopening of all health care contracts in two years ensures that the chaos will continue,” Allen says.

The teachers union has vehemently opposed any direct intrusion into the collective bargaining process. Allen says the 50-year tradition of local bargaining has empowered communities to negotiate deals that work for the educators, students and taxpayers living there.

“The best we can say about” the compromise, Allen says, “is that it prevented the complete takeover of collective bargaining over health insurance sought by Gov. Scott, the Vermont School Boards Association, and the Vermont Superintendents Association.

“Unfortunately, this backroom deal is going to make it harder for local school boards to make decisions that affect their local communities,” Allen says. “It’s going to completely disrupt the bargaining process.”

The deal between Scott and lawmakers paves the way for passage of the state budget and tax bill that the governor vetoed earlier this month. Lawmakers convened in the Statehouse Wednesday for a veto session in which those bills will be taken up.