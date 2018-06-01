Related Program: 
VPR News

Scott Not On Board With Lawmakers' Latest Plan To Avoid Government Shutdown

By 1 hour ago
  • Members of the House Appropriations Committee meet outside the House chamber Friday to consider a proposed budget amendment. The House gave preliminary approval to a new budet Friday, but Gov. Phil Scott says he'll veto it, unless they make changes.
    Members of the House Appropriations Committee meet outside the House chamber Friday to consider a proposed budget amendment. The House gave preliminary approval to a new budget Friday, but Gov. Phil Scott says he'll veto it unless they make changes.
    Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

The Vermont House of Representatives has given preliminary approval to its second budget of the year, but the latest spending plan looks destined for the same gubernatorial veto the first one got.

The budget impasse between the Republican governor and Democratic lawmakers is now into June. With the fiscal year set to expire on June 30, the prospect of a government shutdown is becoming more real by the day.

So House and Senate lawmakers have offered up a plan: take all the parts of the budget that Gov. Phil Scott and lawmakers agree on — which is all but $34 million of the $5.8 billion — and pass it into law.

House Speaker Mitzi Johnson said that way both sides can negotiate their remaining differences without having to worry about a lapse in government services if they can’t reach agreement by July 1.

“This bill is all about all of the pieces that we agree on,” Johnson said Friday. “We are not asking [the governor] to sign a bill with a tax increase.”

The House gave preliminary approval to that bill on Friday afternoon. It does not, however, seem to have accomplished its intended goal.

“The budget as proposed is effectively the same as the one that the governor's vetoed, in that it still contains a major area of disagreement,” said Jason Gibbs, Scott's chief of staff, on Friday.

That “major area of disagreement” centers on statewide property taxes. The governor wants to use $34 million in one-time money to avoid an increase in statewide property tax rates next year. Lawmakers want to use the money instead to buy down future pension obligations.

The budget passed by House lawmakers Friday doesn’t contemplate property tax rates at all. They say their latest budget plan reserves that fight for a separate bill.

But Gibbs says there’s a still a problem: under existing law, if lawmakers do nothing related to property tax rates between now and July 1, then the rate for businesses and second-homeowners will automatically jump by 5.5 cents.  

“And as a result would put [lawmakers] in the position of being able to delay the negotiation on non-residential property tax rates to the point of July 1, when it would automatically increase,” Gibbs said.

If lawmakers want to take the prospect of a government shutdown off the table, then Gibbs said they need to pass a budget that undoes that automatic increase.

So far at least, lawmakers say they’re unwilling to do it, which leaves the two sides no closer to an agreement than they were when the impasse began.

Tags: 
Phil Scott
Mitzi Johnson
Vermont Legislature
Government & Politics
VPR News

Related Content

Scott Vetoes Systemic Racism Bill, But Says Administration Will Carry Out Its Intent

By May 31, 2018
Gov. Phil Scott says an anti-racism bill passed by the Legislature contains an unconstitutional provision. But though he vetoed the bill, he says he'll move forward voluntarily with an almost identical initiative.
Angela Evancie / VPR/file

Gov. Phil Scott has vetoed legislation that would have created a new position in the executive branch to deal with systemic racism in state government. Scott, however, says he’s moving forward voluntarily with an almost identical initiative.

Scott, Lawmakers In Delicate Dance To Avoid Government Shutdown

By May 30, 2018
Democratic lawmakers say they have a plan to avoid a government shutdown, in the event they can't reach a deal with Gov. Phil Scott over property taxes. But Scott says he needs to see more details.
Angela Evancie / VPR file

Republican Gov. Phil Scott and Democratic lawmakers are inching closer to a budget compromise that would avoid the possibility of a government shutdown. But when it comes to the core issue that led to the impasse, the two sides remain at odds.

Many Vermont Nonprofit Groups Alarmed About Impact Of Proposed State Tax Plan

By May 31, 2018
Hands using a calculator.
MangoStar_Studio / iStock

A coalition of 40 nonprofit groups says a proposed cap on tax credits for charitable contributions will have a devastating impact on their ability to offer services to Vermonters.