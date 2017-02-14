Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

Scott Reappoints Rebecca Holcombe To Education Post

By 57 minutes ago
  • Rebecca Holcombe, first appointed by former Gov. Peter Shumlin in 2014, will stay on as secretary of the Agency of Education under Gov. Phil Scott.
    Rebecca Holcombe, first appointed by former Gov. Peter Shumlin in 2014, will stay on as secretary of the Agency of Education under Gov. Phil Scott.
    Toby Talbot / AP file

Gov. Phil Scott has reappointed Rebecca Holcombe as secretary of the Agency of Education, keeping in place a key player in the delicate rollout of a school district consolidation law passed in 2015.

Holcombe, first appointed to the post by former Gov. Peter Shumlin in 2014, is the last cabinet-level appointment in the Scott administration.

Holcombe has played a critical role in the deployment of Act 46, the 2015 law that sought to gain efficiencies in the public education system by merging small school districts into larger governance entities.

She’ll now help lead Scott’s controversial effort to curb spending on kindergarten-through-12th-grade school districts. Scott wants to use the savings to boost spending on child care subsidies, pre-kindergarten, and higher education.

“During her tenure as a Secretary, Rebecca has shown a fierce commitment to improving Vermont’s education system with a focus on outcomes and the experience of our kids,” Scott said in a written statement. “As my Administration works to rethink the system, building a cradle-to-career approach that fosters innovation and supports educational and economic goals, Rebecca will be a strong leader and champion for creating more value for our students throughout the entire spectrum.”

Holcombe is a career educator, and taught middle school and high school before becoming principal at the Fairlee School.

Tags: 
Rebecca Holcombe
Phil Scott
Education
Government & Politics
The Frequency
VPR News

Related Content

Shumlin Administration, Lawmakers Applaud Themselves, School Merger

By Nov 10, 2015
Taylor Dobbs / VPR

Tuesday morning, a group of top lawmakers and education officials gathered in Essex to congratulate each other on the first school district merger under Vermont’s new school consolidation law, Act 46.

Education Secretary Rebecca Holcombe

By & Jun 12, 2015
Taylor Dobbs / File photo / VPR

Last week, surrounded by a crowd of schoolchildren in Bolton, Governor Shumlin signed a major new education bill - H.361 - into law. The law incentivizes Vermont's small school districts to merge into larger districts of at least 900 students.

Democratic Lawmakers Want 'Plan B' On Budget From Scott

By Jan 26, 2017
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

As it becomes increasingly apparent that Gov. Phil Scott’s bombshell budget proposal Tuesday won’t pass muster in either the House or Senate, key legislators are already asking the Republican for an alternative spending package. It does not appear that one is forthcoming.