VPR News

Scott Says Affordable Housing Is A Priority As Federal Funding Faces Cuts

By 5 minutes ago
  • At the opening of an affordable housing development in Milton, Gov. Phil Scott said investments in affordable housing are important for Vermont's economy.
    Taylor Dobbs / VPR

Proposed federal cuts to affordable housing funds are headed to the Senate in Washington, but Gov. Phil Scott says that whatever the federal government does, affordable housing remains a priority for his administration.

Outside of a new affordable housing development in Milton, Scott said public investment in housing is part of his plan to help the state's economy.

“Housing and economic development remains one of my administration's top priorities,” Scott said, “and supporting our downtowns and historic villages are some of the best investments we can make to grow the economy.”

Scott said he hopes Vermont isn't faced with a decision about what to do in the event that federal support for affordable housing is cut.

“I'm hoping that the Senate will inject some common sense and do the right thing and we won't get to that point,” Scott said Wednesday, before cutting a (disconnected) power cable to symbolize the opening of the new, energy-efficient building.

The Legislature agreed to a $35 million housing bond that Scott proposed earlier this year, and Scott says he's also keeping an eye on budget talks in Washington.

