Scott Says He'll Run For Reelection

In an interview with Vermont Edition Friday, Gov. Phil Scott said he'll run for reelection.

Scott, a Republican, served four terms as lieutenant governor before getting elected as governor in 2016.

According to the first campaign finance disclosures since July 2017, Scott has raised $120,000 to date for his reelection campaign. Though Scott said Friday that his team hasn't yet "focused on raising any money at this point."

Several Democrats have announced their intention to run against Scott. They could face a tough challenge though; It's been over 50 years since an incumbent Vermont governor was defeated in a re-election bid.