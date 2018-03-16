Related Program: 
VPR News

Scott Says He'll Run For Reelection

By 52 minutes ago
  • Gov. Phil Scott, seen here in his Montpelier office on the one year anniversary into his two-year gubernatorial term.
    On 'Vermont Edition' Friday, Gov. Phil Scott said he'll run for a second term in office.
    Henry Epp / VPR

In an interview with Vermont Edition Friday, Gov. Phil Scott said he'll run for reelection.

Scott, a Republican, served four terms as lieutenant governor before getting elected as governor in 2016.

According to the first campaign finance disclosures since July 2017, Scott has raised $120,000 to date for his reelection campaign. Though Scott said Friday that his team hasn't yet "focused on raising any money at this point."

Several Democrats have announced their intention to run against Scott. They could face a tough challenge though; It's been over 50 years since an incumbent Vermont governor was defeated in a re-election bid.

Tags: 
VPR News
Phil Scott
Campaign 2018

Related Content

Disclosures Show Scott Has Raised More Than $120,000 Toward Reelection Bid

By 4 hours ago
According to campaign finance disclosures, Republican Gov. Phil Scott has raised more than twice as much money toward his 2018 reelection bid than any of the other four candidates challenging him for the office.
Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / The Times Argus

While Gov. Phil Scott has yet to formally announced his bid for reelection, the first-term Republican is certainly raising money like a candidate for higher office.