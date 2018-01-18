Scott Says He'll Sign Marijuana Legalization — Privately — Before Monday's Deadline

Gov. Phil Scott says he expects to sign the marijuana legalization bill that lawmakers sent him this week before Monday. But supporters of the legislation won’t get to celebrate at a public signing ceremony.

Scott said he understands that many Vermonters will welcome legalization of possession of up to an ounce of marijuana. But he said that some people “are very displeased as well.” For that reason, Scott says he’ll forgo a public signing.

“So I recognize that and want to respect that some don’t feel that this is a momentous occasion, but the main thing is I will sign it,” Scott said.

The bill, which will not take effect until July 2018, will also legalize the in-home cultivation of up to two mature marijuana plants.