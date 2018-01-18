Related Programs: 
Scott Says He'll Sign Marijuana Legalization — Privately — Before Monday's Deadline

By 5 hours ago
  • Gov. Phil Scott, seen here in his Montpelier office on the one year anniversary into his two-year gubernatorial term.
    Scott said he understands that many Vermonters will welcome legalization of possession of up to an ounce of marijuana.
    Henry Epp / VPR

Gov. Phil Scott says he expects to sign the marijuana legalization bill that lawmakers sent him this week before Monday. But supporters of the legislation won’t get to celebrate at a public signing ceremony.

Permission To Grow Your Own: The Specifics Of The New Marijuana Law

Scott said he understands that many Vermonters will welcome legalization of possession of up to an ounce of marijuana. But he said that some people “are very displeased as well.” For that reason, Scott says he’ll forgo a public signing.

“So I recognize that and want to respect that some don’t feel that this is a momentous occasion, but the main thing is I will sign it,” Scott said.

With Legalization On The Horizon, Vermont Cannabis Entrepreneurs Bullishly Look Toward The Future

The bill, which will not take effect until July 2018, will also legalize the in-home cultivation of up to two mature marijuana plants.

