Scott To Sign Gun Control Bills Amid Boos And Cheers

Gov. Phil Scott is expected to sign three gun control bills Wednesday afternoon in front of the Statehouse as members of the public look on.

In a tweet sent Monday, Scott made an open invitation, for anyone who wanted to, to join him at the bill signing in Montpelier:

On Wednesday, I’ll be signing three bills focused on reducing violence & improving gun safety. Please join me at the State House at 2:00pm for this bill signing. #vtpoli — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) April 9, 2018

Scott is expected to sign three bills: S.55, S.221 and H.422. While S.55 has become one of the most contentious issues of the session so far, S.221 and H.422 made it through the Legislature with tri-partisan support.

Bill Breakdowns

H.422: "An act relating to removal of firearms from a person arrested or cited for domestic assault."

Read the bill and see how lawmakers voted

S.221: "An act relating to establishing extreme risk protection orders," which would allow police to seek a court order to seize firearms from anyone deemed to pose an "extreme risk."

Read the bill and see how lawmakers voted

S.55 does four things:

Requires mandatory background checks for private gun sales

Raises the legal age to purchase a gun to 21 years old

Bans bump stocks

Bans sale or possession of magazines that hold more than 10 rounds (15 for handguns)

RELATED: What is S.55? Your Questions, Answered [VPR]

Read the bill and see how lawmakers voted

Opponents of S.55 made one last effort Tuesday to convince Gov. Phil Scott to veto S.55, and his decision could inspire a possible gubernatorial challenger.

Scott has given no indication he intends to veto the bill.