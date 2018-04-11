Related Program: 
Scott To Sign Gun Control Bills Amid Boos And Cheers

  • The front of the Vermont Statehouse with people standing around.
    The front of the Vermont Statehouse, prior to the Gov. Phil Scott's planned bill signing Wednesday. The governor made an open invitation on Twitter Monday for people to join him for Wednesday's bill signing.
    Emily Alfin Johnson / VPR

Gov. Phil Scott is expected to sign three gun control bills Wednesday afternoon in front of the Statehouse as members of the public look on.

In a tweet sent Monday, Scott made an open invitation, for anyone who wanted to, to join him at the bill signing in Montpelier:

Scott is expected to sign three bills: S.55, S.221 and H.422. While S.55 has become one of the most contentious issues of the session so far, S.221 and H.422 made it through the Legislature with tri-partisan support.

Bill Breakdowns

H.422: "An act relating to removal of firearms from a person arrested or cited for domestic assault."

S.221: "An act relating to establishing extreme risk protection orders," which would allow police to seek a court order to seize firearms from anyone deemed to pose an "extreme risk."

S.55 does four things:

  • Requires mandatory background checks for private gun sales
  • Raises the legal age to purchase a gun to 21 years old
  • Bans bump stocks
  • Bans sale or possession of magazines that hold more than 10 rounds (15 for handguns)

RELATED: What is S.55? Your Questions, Answered [VPR]

Opponents of S.55 made one last effort Tuesday to convince Gov. Phil Scott to veto S.55, and his decision could inspire a possible gubernatorial challenger.

Scott has given no indication he intends to veto the bill.

