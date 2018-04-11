Related Program: 
VPR News

Scott Signs Gun Control Bills Amid Boos And Cheers

By & 4 hours ago
  • Gov. Phil Scott signs three pieces of gun control legislation amid boos and cheers on the front steps of the statehouse Wednesday, April 11, 2018.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    Gov. Phil Scott signs three pieces of gun control legislation amid boos and cheers on the front steps of the statehouse Wednesday, April 11, 2018.
    Emily Alfin Johnson / VPR
  • The front of the Vermont Statehouse with people standing around.
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    The front of the Vermont Statehouse, prior to the Gov. Phil Scott's planned bill signing Wednesday. The governor made an open invitation on Twitter Monday for people to join him for Wednesday's bill signing.
    Emily Alfin Johnson / VPR

S.55, a bill that became the unexpected hot-button issue of the session so far, was signed into law Wednesday on the steps of the Vermont Statehouse.

In a tweet sent Monday, Scott made an open invitation, for anyone who wanted to, to join him at the bill signing in Montpelier:

As Scott emerged from the Statehouse shortly after 2 p.m. to sign the legislation, about 100 gun rights activists began shouting, “Traitor! Traitor!” and, “You lied!”

During his 2016 gubernatorial campaign, Scott vowed to oppose any new restrictions on gun ownership.

Gun rights advocates during Gov. Phil Scott's remarks before signing S.55, S.221 and H.422.
Credit Emily Alfin Johnson / VPR

But Wednesday, Scott said he was wrong, and realized things needed to change after the arrest of Jack Sawyer, an 18-year-old man who allegedly planned to inflict mass casualties at Fair Haven Union High School.

“I was alarmed to learn just how close we came to the same tragic fate the people of Parkland faced,” Scott said. “Overnight, we would have gone from one of the safety states in the country to among the deadliest.”

The 100 or so gun rights activists who turned out for Wednesday’s ceremony, however, were unmoved by Scott’s rationale for signing the bills.

At various times throughout Scott’s speech, the gun rights advocates erupted in chants of, “Traitor, traitor, traitor.” Proponents of the bill countered with, "Thank you, thank you, thank you," till Scott would resumed his remarks.

During Scott's remarks, some in the crowd held signs saying "thank you."
Credit Emiy Alfin Johnson / VPR

At a few points, Scott acknowledged his detractors:

"While I know many celebrate the passage of each of these bills, I also acknowledge some of you do not,” Scott said. “And I understand your frustration.”

“No you don’t!” came the cry from one man wearing an orange vest and hat.

Scott pressed on through the shouting.

Watch Gov. Phil Scott sign S.55, S.221 and H.422 into law

Bill Breakdown: What are S.55, S.221 and H.422?

While S.55 has become one of the most contentious issues of the session so far, S.221 and H.422 made it through the Legislature with tri-partisan support.

H.422: "An act relating to removal of firearms from a person arrested or cited for domestic assault."

Read the bill and see how lawmakers voted

S.221: "An act relating to establishing extreme risk protection orders," which would allow police to seek a court order to seize firearms from anyone deemed to pose an "extreme risk."

Read the bill and see how lawmakers voted

S.55 does four things:

  • Requires mandatory background checks for private gun sales
  • Raises the legal age to purchase a gun to 21 years old
  • Bans bump stocks
  • Bans sale or possession of magazines that hold more than 10 rounds (15 for handguns)

RELATED: What is S.55? Your Questions, Answered [VPR]

Read the bill and see how lawmakers voted

Opponents of S.55 made one last effort Tuesday to convince Gov. Phil Scott to veto S.55, and his decision could inspire a possible gubernatorial challenger.

Tags: 
VPR News
Government & Politics
Phil Scott
Vermont Legislature
Guns

Related Content

Young Vermont Gun Activist Uses First Amendment To Defend Second Amendment

By 21 hours ago
Stowe High School student Sam Robertson holds an American flag and stands in front of a truck.
John Dillon / VPR

In just a few months, young people — some who can’t yet vote – have led the U.S. and Vermont on a dizzying pace of change around gun control legislation. Far less visible are the students who favor gun rights.

New Gun Restrictions Leave Some Gun Owners Frustrated With Scott

By 21 hours ago
Vince Dattilio works at Dattilios Guns and Tackle, a store in South Burlington that his son owns. He says Gov. Phil Scott is a turn coat for signing gun control bills into law.
Liam Elder-Connors / VPR

Until recently passing gun control legislation in Vermont was a near impossible task and second amendment advocates are frustrated with the rapid change in the state's gun laws.

Gun Rights Advocates Urge Scott To Veto S.55 Ahead Of Governor's Planned Bill Signing

By 22 hours ago
Essex Orleans Democratic senator John Rodgers speaks at the Vermont Statehouse.
Bob Kinzel / VPR

Opponents of a comprehensive gun control bill are making a last-minute effort to encourage Gov. Phil Scott to veto the legislation.