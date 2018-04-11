Scott Signs Gun Control Bills Amid Boos And Cheers

S.55, a bill that became the unexpected hot-button issue of the session so far, was signed into law Wednesday on the steps of the Vermont Statehouse.

In a tweet sent Monday, Scott made an open invitation, for anyone who wanted to, to join him at the bill signing in Montpelier:

On Wednesday, I’ll be signing three bills focused on reducing violence & improving gun safety. Please join me at the State House at 2:00Wpm for this bill signing. #vtpoli — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) April 9, 2018

As Scott emerged from the Statehouse shortly after 2 p.m. to sign the legislation, about 100 gun rights activists began shouting, “Traitor! Traitor!” and, “You lied!”

During his 2016 gubernatorial campaign, Scott vowed to oppose any new restrictions on gun ownership.

But Wednesday, Scott said he was wrong, and realized things needed to change after the arrest of Jack Sawyer, an 18-year-old man who allegedly planned to inflict mass casualties at Fair Haven Union High School.

“I was alarmed to learn just how close we came to the same tragic fate the people of Parkland faced,” Scott said. “Overnight, we would have gone from one of the safety states in the country to among the deadliest.”

The 100 or so gun rights activists who turned out for Wednesday’s ceremony, however, were unmoved by Scott’s rationale for signing the bills.

At various times throughout Scott’s speech, the gun rights advocates erupted in chants of, “Traitor, traitor, traitor.” Proponents of the bill countered with, "Thank you, thank you, thank you," till Scott would resumed his remarks.

At a few points, Scott acknowledged his detractors:

"While I know many celebrate the passage of each of these bills, I also acknowledge some of you do not,” Scott said. “And I understand your frustration.”

“No you don’t!” came the cry from one man wearing an orange vest and hat.

Scott pressed on through the shouting.

Watch Gov. Phil Scott sign S.55, S.221 and H.422 into law

Bill Breakdown: What are S.55, S.221 and H.422?

While S.55 has become one of the most contentious issues of the session so far, S.221 and H.422 made it through the Legislature with tri-partisan support.

H.422: "An act relating to removal of firearms from a person arrested or cited for domestic assault."

S.221: "An act relating to establishing extreme risk protection orders," which would allow police to seek a court order to seize firearms from anyone deemed to pose an "extreme risk."

S.55 does four things:

Requires mandatory background checks for private gun sales

Raises the legal age to purchase a gun to 21 years old

Bans bump stocks

Bans sale or possession of magazines that hold more than 10 rounds (15 for handguns)

Opponents of S.55 made one last effort Tuesday to convince Gov. Phil Scott to veto S.55, and his decision could inspire a possible gubernatorial challenger.