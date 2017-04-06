Related Programs: 
Scott Supports Deportation For Undocumented Immigrants Convicted Of DUIs, 'Egregious' Crimes

  • Gov. Phil Scott, shown in the Vermont Statehouse in November of 2016, has been outspoken in his resistance to some of President Trump's executive orders on immigration. But he made clear on Thursday that that doesn't mean he's soft on immigration policy.
    Angela Evancie / VPR file

Gov. Phil Scott says he thinks undocumented immigrants should be deported if they’re convicted of driving under the influence.

Scott has drawn praise and criticism for his resistance to some of President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration.

Earlier this month, Scott signed a law that prohibits state and local police in Vermont from participating in federal immigration enforcement activities.

But on Thursday afternoon, Scott made it clear that that doesn’t mean he’s soft on immigration policy.

“If someone is convicted of criminal activity, a crime, and they are an undocumented immigrant, I think they should be deported.”

After questioning from reporters, Scott later amended his statement to say that deportation should be reserved for people convicted to “egregious” crimes.

But Scott says that list of deportable crimes should include driving under the influence, which is a misdemeanor crime in Vermont.

