Scott Taps Private Attorney To Chair Public Service Board

Anthony Roisman, a private attorney from Weathersfield with a background in environmental law, will serve as the next chairman of the Vermont Public Service Board.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott announced the appointment Thursday afternoon, and says Roisman, who’s been involved in proceedings before the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and state regulatory agencies, “will serve Vermont well as we navigate the transition to a cleaner and more affordable energy future that supports stronger economic growth and lower costs for families and employers.”

The three-person Public Service Board is responsible for approving or denying proposed energy projects, and also oversees publicly regulated utilities. Roisman, according to the Scott administration, “has extensive experience litigating claims for injury from exposure to toxic substances,” and has formerly worked at Natural Resources Defense Council and the Natural Resources Division of the U.S. Department of Justice. Roisman was also executive director of Trial Lawyers for Public Justice.

“I am honored that Governor Scott has appointed me to this important role and look forward to helping the Board fulfill its obligations to the people of our state,” Roisman said in a written statement.

Roisman is a 1960 graduate of Dartmouth College, according to the administration, and a 1963 graduate of Harvard Law School.