Sea Chanteys And A Cappella

Previewing the New England Sacred Harp Convention, happening next weekend in Burlington, and an absolute festival of new music that has recently arrived at the station.

This program will air on Sunday September 24th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Woodwinds without Borders, featuring world flute master Gary Stoutsos, will be performing on Saturday September 30th at the Stone Church Center in Bellows Falls. Music begins at 7:30 p.m.

Vermont string wizard Patrick Ross will be playing in Londonderry on Saturday September 30th. The place is the Town Hall, and music begins at 7 p.m.

The Chandler Travis Philharmonic will be playing at the Hangar in Troy, NY on Saturday September 30th at 8 p.m., and at Musica in Hudson, NY on Sunday Octobr 1st at 3 pm.

For the first time in five years, Vermont will host the New England Sacred Harp Singing Convention from September 29th through Sunday October 1st.. This rotating annual community singing event, now in its 42nd year, carries on a unique New England singing tradition dating back to the 1700s. Two days of “shape note singing” are expected to attract over 200 singers from across the country to sing in Burlington’s historic City Hall. For more details, visit goo.gl/2V8eiw

The Nelson, NH 250th Anniversary Celebration Committee and the Monadnock Folklore Society presents a Contra Dance on September 30th, featuring fiddler Adam Boyce. Dancing begins at 8 p.m., and dancers are urged to come dressed as they would have been in 1941.

The Persuasions will be performing at the Chandler in Randolph on Saturday September 30th.

String wizards Rik Barron and Randy Bulpin return to Cabot for an evening of blues, roots and country – joined by the sensational Nathan McEuen on Saturday, September 30 at 7 p.m. in the Willey Building (Town Hall), 3084 Main Street in Cabot Village. Admission will be by donation at the door.