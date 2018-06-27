From Sea To Shining Sea

We welcome in July and also Independence Day week with songs about America, desert music from Niger, Italian tarantellas, and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday July 1st from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Bombino will be playing at Club Metronome in Burlington on Friday July 6th

The Ripton Community Coffeehouse presents Va-et-Vient on Saturday July 7th – music begins at 7:30 p.m.

The Monadnock Folklore Society presents the Peterborough, NH First Saturday Contra Dance on Saturday July 7th, featuring Lisa Sieverts calling with the band Birl.

Mary McGinniss and the Selkies will perform at Burlington’s Lamp Shop on Friday July 6th from 7- 8:30 p.m.

David Rosane & The Zookeepers embark on a summer-long library benefit tour to raise funds and advocate for literacy, community and freedom of speec. This week’s library shows will be in Enosburg on July 5th and Peacham on Friday July 6th.