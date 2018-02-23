Related Program: 
Sec. of State Jim Condos On Securing Vermont's Elections

  • Sec. of State Jim Condos discusses how states like Vermont could be vulnerable to election meddling, and what's needed to secure future elections.
    Toby Talbot / AP File

Thirteen Russians face indictments for interfering in the 2016 presidential election. Last year, the Department of Homeland Security identified more than 20 states whose voting systems were compromised by Russian hackers. As they face concerns over election integrity both inside and outside the ballot box, how are Vermont officials keeping future elections secure?

Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos, addressing this issue for the state and as the President-elect of the National Association of Secretaries of State, joins Vermont Edition to talk about steps Vermont and other states are taking to protect voting systems, how states could be vulnerable to future hacks and what states need from Congress to secure future elections.

Also joining the program is Montpelier City Clerk John Odum, the city's elections administrator and a credentialed "Certified Ethical Hacker." He'll discuss what's going on behind the scenes and behind the screens in modern elections, and he'll outline current “best practices” for election security.

Share your thoughts on Vermont's election security below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

