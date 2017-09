In May, President Trump signed an executive order creating the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. Secretary of State Jim Condos joins us to share his thoughts on the need for the commission.

He'll also discuss Vermont's same-day and automatic voter registration laws.

Broadcast live on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.