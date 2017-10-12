Security Alert For Comments On VPR.net

    The comment platform we use on VPR.net has reported a security alert for users. Here's what you need to know.
VPR.net uses the comment platform Disqus to enable comments by visitors to VPR.net. Recently, Disqus reported a security alert and we wanted to bring that to the attention of our site visitors.

The best information on the breach is detailed in this blog post from Disqus. They explain the timeline, the details of the incident and what they're doing to address it and protect users.

If you commented at any site using Disqus, including VPR.net, between 2007 and 2012, you may have been affected.

We continue to use Disqus at VPR.net, but we will continue to review this practice. If you have any questions about this, or any VPR service, please send us a message.

Thanks for visiting and using VPR.net.

Jonathan Butler, VPR's Director of Digital Strategies.

