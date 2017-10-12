Security Alert For Comments On VPR.net

VPR.net uses the comment platform Disqus to enable comments by visitors to VPR.net. Recently, Disqus reported a security alert and we wanted to bring that to the attention of our site visitors.

The best information on the breach is detailed in this blog post from Disqus. They explain the timeline, the details of the incident and what they're doing to address it and protect users.

If you commented at any site using Disqus, including VPR.net, between 2007 and 2012, you may have been affected.

4/ If you’re among those potentially impacted, your Disqus account password has been reset, you’ll have to reset it before commenting. — Vermont Public Radio (@vprnet) October 12, 2017

We continue to use Disqus at VPR.net, but we will continue to review this practice. If you have any questions about this, or any VPR service, please send us a message.

Thanks for visiting and using VPR.net.

Jonathan Butler, VPR's Director of Digital Strategies.