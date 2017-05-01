Related Program: 
Live From The Fort

See Apartment 3 'Live From The Fort'

  • Photo: Courtesy Apartment 3 / Illustration: Anna Ste. Marie/VPR

We're recording the next Live From The Fort show and you’re invited to be part of the audience. Come hang out in VPR’s Studio One for a live performance by Burlington garage rock band Apartment 3 on Friday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Apartment 3 formed when chance brought them all to the same apartment building in 2014. Check out their music on SoundCloud and YouTube or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

This is an all-ages show and tickets are free but reservations are required. Reserve your seats here. Cash bar and snacks will be available from The Skinny Pancake.

FAQs

Q: Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?
A: You will be required to provide ID to purchase any alcoholic beverages. Non-alcoholic beverages and snacks will also be available for purchase.

Q: What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?
A: Bike, car or bus. Parking is available at VPR, but space is limited so please arrive on time and always carpool if you can. VPR is located at Fort Ethan Allen in Colchester and is also accessible by the GMT Route 2 Bus that runs between Essex Junction and Burlington.

