See Julia Caesar and Clever Girls Live From The Fort

Live From The Fort presents a double-bill featuring two of the most exciting bands in the Burlington area: Julia Caesar and Clever Girls. Come see the show on Thursday, June 28 at 7 p.m. and be entered to win a pair of passes to the Grand Point North festival.

Julia Caesar weaves swelling harmonies through wandering melodies into free-bleeding rock. Clever Girls walks the line between straight ahead rock’ n’ roll and grunge pop.

Both women-led groups will be performing in the Grand Point North festival at Burlington's Waterfront Park in September. Join us for a taste of their music and be entered to win a pair of passes to the festival!

See the show Thursday, June 28 at VPR’s Stetson Studio One. Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.

This is an all-ages show. Tickets are free but reservations are required. Cash bar and snacks will be available.

Live From The Fort is supported by Higher Ground Music.



About The Bands:

Julia Caesar

The group formed in January 2017, inspired by a transforming music industry, in which female, femme and queer musicians are pioneering new territory, creating new genres and re-writing the rules of the game. Julia Caesar weaves swelling harmonies through wandering melodies, heavy abstraction and explosive optimism, stirring up what might be trying to hide. Both haunting and deeply familiar, their music cuts deep, and lingers. They experiment with sounds and words, to make the mind bend and the body move. This group brings together the talents of east coast natives, Katy Hellman, Liz Stafford and Steven Lebel as well as the lucky snag of Megan Rice from Denver, CO. So far the group has been lucky enough to share the stage with femme led powerhouses of Kat Wright Band, Caroline Rose and Hammydown. They are in the process of mixing and mastering their first EP called Heavy Flow and plan to make an east coast tour this summer.

Clever Girls

At night, perhaps after Diane Jean has finished digging through dead people’s stuff, you may find her writing. Between running a vintage store and a handful of other odd jobs, Diane founded Clever Girls- a quartet formed in the drunken droves of Burlington, Vermont that creates sorrowful “confused rock." Diane Jean’s quirky outlook buoys the band’s writing, while Rob Slater, Tobias Sullivan and Winfield Holt deftly reinvent everything from percussive palettes to guitar melody. Together, the group creates hardhitting and masterful rock, never slipping into diaristic monotony. Above all, Clever Girls as a group will elicit the same emotion and nostalgia that Diane Jean seeks to find in her day job; the music will live somewhere between straight forward rock and roll of bygone eras and dusty, moth eaten grunge pop.

FAQs:

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

You will be required to provide ID to purchase any alcoholic beverages. Non-alcoholic beverages and snacks will also be available for purchase.

What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?

Bike, car or bus. Parking is available at VPR, but space is limited so please arrive on time and always carpool if you can. VPR is located at Fort Ethan Allen in Colchester and is also accessible by the GMT Route 2 Bus that runs between Essex Junction and Burlington.

