From Seeds To Flowers, What Vermonters Will Need To Know About Legally Growing Marijuana

Live call-in discussion: Starting July 1, Vermonters 21 and older can legally posses an ounce of marijuana and cultivate a small number of the plants. But marijuana sales and distribution remain illegal under state law, so if you're interested, how can you get the seeds to get started? We're talking about how to legally start growing under Vermont's marijuana laws.

Tim Fair, a Burlington-based lawyer focused on Vermont's cannabis industry, and gardener Kendall Smith with the gardening supply company White River Grow Pro, join Vermont Edition to discuss seed swaps, sharing plants and how to ensure that what you may grow complies with Vermont's new laws.

Share your thoughts or plans for growing marijuana under Vermont's new law below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.