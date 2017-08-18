Self-Described 'Free Speech' Rally In Boston Draws Counter-Protesters

In light of the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia last weekend, a self-described "free speech rally" in Boston this weekend is drawing national attention.

Activists say that the rally being held by the Boston Free Speech Coalition is giving a platform to people who promote racists and white nationalist ideas.

Traven Leyshon is a leader with Rights and Democracy. He's going to Boston for the counter-protest this weekend.

"They're not there to engage in free speech," Leyshon said. "They're there to build a movement that's based on violence and intimidation.”

The Boston Globe reports that city officials in Boston have issued a list of "zero tolerance" rules to the organizers of the self-described "free speech rally."

Boston Mayor Matin Walsh told the Globe, "If anyone gets out of control, at all, it will be shut down."