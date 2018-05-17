Related Program: 
Sen. Bernie Sanders To Announce Re-Election Plans Next Week

By 36 minutes ago
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders raises his hand during a Senate Committee on Veteran Affairs hearing
    Sen. Bernie Sanders, seen here on March 21 during a Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs hearing in Washington, D.C., told VPR he will formally announce his re-election plans next week.
    Jose Luis Magana / Associated Press

Sen. Bernie Sanders says he'll formally announce his re-election plans next week and says he has more to accomplish as a U.S. senator.

Campaign volunteers are in the process of collecting enough petition signatures to put him on the ballot in November as an independent candidate.

"I think we'll have something to say early next week, maybe Monday — and what I'll have to say I don't think will be a great surprise to anybody in the state of Vermont," Sanders told VPR on Thursday. "I am very proud to have represented Vermont for two terms in the U.S. Senate. I think we've accomplished a lot. Obviously there's a lot more that has to be done, and we look forward to doing it."

At this time, no Republican candidates have announced their intention to run for Sanders' Senate seat. However several independent candidates will be running.

