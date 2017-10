Sen. Bernie Sanders is promoting legislation that would make public colleges and universities tuition-free, and he will be holding a town meeting at Castleton University on Tuesday, Oct. 10 to outline the plan.

Sanders joins us on Vermont Edition to discuss his "College for All" plan, as well as federal aid to recent hurricane victims and his "Medicare for All" plan.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.