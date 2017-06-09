Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Sen. Bernie Sanders Discusses Transforming The Democratic Party And Other Issues

By & 2 hours ago
    Sen. Bernie Sanders, seen here at an April rally in Omaha, Neb,. will be taking your questions live Friday at noon.
    Charlie Neibergall / Associated Press

Sen. Bernie Sanders joins Vermont Edition Friday to take your questions and discuss key issues being debated in Washington.

We hear Sanders' reaction to Thursday's testimony by former FBI director James Comey before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and also get the senator's thoughts on President Donald Trump's infrastructure plan and proposed budget.

Plus, Sanders talks about his ongoing national effort to transform the Democratic Party.

Broadcast live on Friday, June 9, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

