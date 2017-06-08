Sen. Bernie Sanders: Friday, Live At Noon

Sen. Bernie Sanders joins Vermont Edition Friday to take your questions and discuss key issues being debated in Washington.

We hear Sanders' reaction to Thursday's testimony by former FBI director James Comey before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and also get the senator's thoughts on President Donald Trump's infrastructure plan and proposed budget.

Plus, Sanders talks about his ongoing national effort to transform the Democratic Party.

What are your questions for Sen. Sanders? Post them in the comments section below or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, June 9, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.