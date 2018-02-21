Related Program: 
Sen. Bernie Sanders On Gun Control, Russian Meddling And Congressional Dysfunction

  • Senator Bernie Sanders joins us for an hour-long discussion and takes your calls.
Senator Bernie Sanders joins Vermont Edition for a discussion about the Russia investigation, the immigration debate, the Trump budget, his recent comments on gun legislation and more.

Wednesday evening Sanders' campaign expanded on our conversation about Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election (you can find the exchange at ~11:31 in the audio above.) with the following statement:

Sanders' statement according to Politico's Gabriel Debenedetti: http://bit.ly/2EIH99P

Broadcast on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

