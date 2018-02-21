Sen. Bernie Sanders On Gun Control, Russian Meddling And Congressional Dysfunction

Senator Bernie Sanders joins Vermont Edition for a discussion about the Russia investigation, the immigration debate, the Trump budget, his recent comments on gun legislation and more.

Wednesday evening Sanders' campaign expanded on our conversation about Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election (you can find the exchange at ~11:31 in the audio above.) with the following statement:

In today's interview, Sanders said "the real question" was about the Clinton campaign's response to Russia. Now: "No candidate, whether Secretary Clinton or anyone else, should have to wage an electoral contest in the face of foreign government intervention." — Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) February 21, 2018

