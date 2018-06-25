Sen. Leahy Discusses Family Separation, Trump's Trade Tariffs

Live call-in discussion: On the practice of separating children from parents for people crossing the southern border illegally, Sen. Patrick Leahy has said, "We need to ensure that the 2,500 children already separated are promptly reunited with their families. We must be clear that mass incarceration of families is not the answer — alternatives exist that have proven to be effective, less costly and more humane." Sen. Leahy joins Vermont Edition to discuss his ideas on the topic.

He'll also share his thoughts on the president's trade tariffs, the farm bill and the Senate's rejection of President Trump's rescission package.

Broadcast on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.