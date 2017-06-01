Related Program: 
Sen. Patrick Leahy On Budget, Russia Probe

  Sen. Patrick Leahy, seen during his trip to Cuba in February, will discuss President Trump's first federal budget.
    Desmond Boylan / Associated Press

Live call-in discussion: President Donald Trump has submitted a $4.1 trillion budget for fiscal year 2018. Sen. Patrick Leahy offers his reaction to the president's first federal budget.

Sen. Leahy also discusses the probe looking into possible collusion between Russia and the president's election campaign, climate change, and U.S. relations with Cuba.

Post your questions or comments for Sen. Leahy here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, June 2, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Leahy, Sanders Renew Calls For Independent Investigation Of Trump Ties To Russia

By & May 9, 2017
Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

Following news on Tuesday evening that President Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey, who was overseeing an investigation of possible ties between Russia and the Trump campaign, Senators Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders have renewed their calls for an independent investigation into the matter.

Leahy Says New Bipartisan Budget Deal Saves Funding For Critical Vermont Programs

By May 2, 2017
Manuel Balce Ceneta / Associated Press

Sen. Patrick Leahy says a new budget agreement in Congress will preserve funding for many important Vermont programs for the rest of the federal fiscal year.