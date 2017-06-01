Sen. Patrick Leahy On Budget, Russia Probe

Live call-in discussion: President Donald Trump has submitted a $4.1 trillion budget for fiscal year 2018. Sen. Patrick Leahy offers his reaction to the president's first federal budget.

Sen. Leahy also discusses the probe looking into possible collusion between Russia and the president's election campaign, climate change, and U.S. relations with Cuba.

Post your questions or comments for Sen. Leahy here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, June 2, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.