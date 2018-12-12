Sen. Sanders On Resolution To End U.S. Support For Saudi-Led War In Yemen

UNICEF has declared the bloody war in Yemen the worst ongoing humanitarian disaster in the world. More than 2 million people are displaced, and more than 85,000 children have died from war-induced famine, with millions more people on the brink of death by starvation. On Wednesday the Senate is debating - and is expected to vote on - a resolution under the War Powers Act that would end U.S. support for the Saudi-led campaign in Yemen.

The resolution was sponsored by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, along with Republican Sen. Mike Lee and Democrat Chris Murphy. On Monday, Sanders spoke to Vermont Edition about the crisis in Yemen, and what his resolution does to address it.

