Sen. Tim Ashe On Breaking The Budget Impasse And Consequences Of A Shutdown

Live call-in discussion: Legislative leaders and Gov. Phil Scott can't seem to agree on property tax rates or a state budget for next year. But they do agree that a state government shutdown on July 1 would be a disaster for Vermont.

Vermont Edition talks with Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe about efforts to settle this disagreement and avoid a shutdown.

Share your thoughts on overcoming the impasse below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Thursday, June 7, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.