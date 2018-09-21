Related Program: 
Senate Judiciary Committee Plots Way Forward In Kavanaugh Hearings

  • After allegations of sexual assault have arisen against Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh, his path to approval has gotten murky.
The recent confirmation hearings for U.S. Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh have been controversial. And now the Senate Judiciary Committee — of which Sen. Patrick Leahy is the seniormost member — is trying to decide how to review allegations of sexual assualt that have been brought against Kavanaugh by professor Christine Blasey Ford.

Seven Days reporter Paul Heintz joined Vermont Edition to provide an update on the recent developments.

Broadcast live on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

