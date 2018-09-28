Related Program: 
Senate Judiciary Committee Votes On Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court Nomination

By VPR News 41 minutes ago
  • Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee seated in a semi-circle in the hearing room.
    The Senate Judiciary Committee gathered on Capitol Hill Friday morning. The committee is scheduled to vote on Brett Kavnaugh's U.S. Supreme Court nomination Friday afternoon.
    Pablo Martinez Monsivais / Associated Press

The Senate Committee on the Judiciary is set to vote early Friday afternoon on the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

This vote comes the day after both Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who alleges Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school, testified before the committee.

VPR will begin to carry NPR's coverage of the vote at 1:20 p.m. Friday. You can also watch a video of the proceedings below:

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy, the senior Democrat on the committee, has said he believes Ford's allegations are true and that there should be an FBI investigation prior to a vote.

Leahy released a statement on Friday morning, in which he reiterated his decision to vote against Kavanaugh's nomination.

"Voting to advance and ultimately confirm Judge Kavanaugh while he is under this dark cloud of suspicion will forever change both the Senate and our nation’s highest court," Leahy said in his statement, which ended with the following remarks:

"I will be voting no on Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination. He does not have the veracity nor temperament for a lifetime appointment to the highest court in our nation. And no such nominee should be confirmed in the face of such serious, credible, and unresolved allegations of sexual assault."

Read Leahy's full statement here.

