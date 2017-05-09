Related Program: 
Senate President Ashe Looks At The Close Of The Session

By & 55 minutes ago
  • Chittenden County Sen. Tim Ashe, shown here in January, is preparing for the final days of the 2017 legislative session.
    Angela Evancie / VPR FILE

Live call-in discussion: Rather than rush to judgment on some key pieces of legislation, Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe decided last week to reconvene Wednesday and Thursday. Now as state lawmakers head back to Montpelier, Sen. Ashe is our guest.

We discuss the budget, teachers' health care contracts, marijuana legislation and other end-of-session bills with the Chittenden County senator.

Post your questions or comments for Sen. Ashe here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

