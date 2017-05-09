Senate President Ashe Looks At The Close Of The Session

Live call-in discussion: Rather than rush to judgment on some key pieces of legislation, Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe decided last week to reconvene Wednesday and Thursday. Now as state lawmakers head back to Montpelier, Sen. Ashe is our guest.

We discuss the budget, teachers' health care contracts, marijuana legislation and other end-of-session bills with the Chittenden County senator.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.