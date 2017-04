The 2017 legislative session is winding down. What initiatives will become top priorities in the final few weeks before adjournment?

Senate President Tim Ashe joins us to to discuss the budget pressures facing the state, the decision to bring a marijuana bill to the Senate floor for a vote, and more.

